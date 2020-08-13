Reliance Digital Freedom Day Sale: The e-commerce website brought some exciting offers and discounts, have a look.

New Delhi

Reliance Digital is hosting the Freedom Day sale with exclusive offers between August 12 and August 16. The e-commerce website has introduced massive discounts of electronic items, additional discounts for ICICI bank credit card holders and great deals on exchange offers. Also, an additional 15 per cent cashback on different payment modes. If you are looking forward to buying some electronic devices and gadgets, then it is a great time to grab the deals on Reliance Digital.

Reliance Digital Freedom Sale offers upto 25% on Laptops and Tablets

HP 14-ck0159ty Laptop (8th Gen Intel Core 4GB/1TB) is available in the sale at Rs 35,299. Also, buy a laptop below 35K and Get the HP Deskjet AIO printer at Rs.1499. No cost EMI is also available on the exclusive range of laptops and tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 26.72 cm (10.5 inches) Tablet 3 GB RAM, 32 GB, Black is available at Rs 26,999.

50% on Smartwatches



There is a wide range of the latest smartwatches are available at a 50 per cent discount. Amazfit T-REX Smart Watch, Camo Green is available at Rs 9,999 with 1 Year manufacturer warranty. 10 exclusive designs are included in stock for the customers, buy now.

Smartphones



Samsung Galaxy M01 Smart Phone 32 GB, 3 GB RAM, Black is available at 9,009 with a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Oppo A31 64 GB, 4 GB RAM, Fantasy White, Smartphone at Rs ₹12,490. More range of smartphones available at Reliance Digital sale.

70% on Headphones and Speakers



JBL speakers and smartphones can add stars to the Independence day celebration. By JBL products on the exclusive range at Reliance Digital platform.

Upto 60% per cent on

Reconnect 81.28 cm (32 inch) HD LED TV, is available with 2 years warranty at Rs 7,990. Also, Reliance digital is giving 10% instant discount Upto 2000 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards & Debit Cards.

