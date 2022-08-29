Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE: Succession Plans, 5G Roll Out In Focus As Mukesh Ambani Begins His Speech

-
02:20 PM
Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi Described India's next 25 Years As ‘Amrut Kaal’- The Era of Elixir
"Our visionary Prime Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modiji, delivered a most inspiring speech on August 15. He has given us a clear roadmap to make the next 25 years the most transformational period in the history of our motherland. The Panch-Pran, or the Five Imperatives, he has articulated will surely make India a developed nation by 2047. He has aptly described the next 25 years as India's 'Amrut Kaal' — the Era of Elixir: Mukesh Ambani
02:16 PM
Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: Amid This Global Crisis India Stands Tall, Says Ambani
In the 45th Reliance AGM, Mukesh Ambani hailed India and said, "there is severe economic stress in many parts of the world. Amid global crisis, India stands as a beacon of growth and stability."
02:13 PM
Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: Reliance Set To Make Greater Contibution To India!
"The next generation of Indians are set to achieve more than all the post-Independence generations have collectively achieved so far. And Reliance is set to make a far greater contribution to India’s prosperity and progress than we have done so far," said Mukesh Ambani
02:09 PM
Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: Miss Warmth Of Personal Interaction, Says Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani in the 45th AGM hailed the digital platform and also expressed that he misses the warmth of personal interactions., "The digital platform enables more shareholders from across the world to participate in the AGM. However, I miss the warmth and bonhomie of our personal interactions. I sincerely hope that next year, we will be able to switch to a hybrid mode, which will combine the best of both physical and digital modes."
02:03 PM
Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani Begins His Speech
Reliance Chairman started his speech at RIL's 45th Annual General Meeting and welcomed everyone.
01:57 PM
Reliance AGM 2022 Live Updates: Where To Watch Live Streaming
RIL AGM 2022 will start at 2 PM, and one can watch it via JioMeet. One can get the AGM JioMeet link, by sending a WhatsApp ‘Hi’ to +91-7977111111.
Here is a list of platforms to catch the Reliance AGM Livestream
YouTube: Reliance Updates Channel, Jio Channel
Facebook: Reliance Industries Limited Page, Jio Page
Twitter: Flame of Truth, Reliance Jio
Koo: Reliance Updates
01:48 PM
Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE Updates: RIL's Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Speech To Begin Shortly
The company’s 45th AGM will begin with Chairman Mukesh Ambani's speech. In his speech reportedly, he can announce some major projects including 5G rollout with a 5G Android-based smartphone, dubbed the JioPhone 5G in collaboration with Google.
Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE: Succession Plans, 5G Roll Out In Focus As Mukesh Ambani Begins His Speech
Ashita Singh
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) today (August 29). This year, the event will be held via video conferencing, with RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani beginning his address at 2 pm. Like every year, the company can make some major announcements during the AGM, including the conglomerate's foray into the green energy business and a large investment in Jio Platforms from Google. Mukesh Ambani can also shed light on the succession plans of the industry. The Reliance annual AGM will be broadcasted on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.
29 August 2022