Reliance AGM 2022: Jio To Roll Out World's Largest, Most Advanced 5G Services By Diwali

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday in the 45th Annual General Meeting Of RIL said India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid the global crisis. There is uncertainty due to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks. Amid the global crisis, India stands as a beacon of growth and stability, he said.

At the 45th RIL's AGM Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio 5G services will be launched in India by Diwali and it will help connect over 100 million people in India.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, Mukesh Ambani announced. He said the firm is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud. It has now forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world, he said.

Here are the Top Announcements made by Reliance In the 45th AGM 2022:

Jio 5G Services In India By Diwali

Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio will begin rolling out 5G services for its subscribers in the next two months, India's top telecom company said on Monday.

"To build our pan-India true 5G network, we have committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. Jio has prepared the fastest ever and most ambitious 5G rollout plan for a country of our size. Within the next two months. That is by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities including metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata," Mukesh Ambani while announcing the services said.

Ambani said subsequently the company plans to increase Jio 5G footprint month-on-month until December 2023, to deliver Jio 5G to every town, every 'taluka' and every 'tehsil' of the country.

"It will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data," he said.

JioMart- WhatsApp Partnership

Reliance in 45th AGM launched an end-to-end shopping experience, where users can shop from e-commerce platform JioMart via using WhatsApp chat. The new experience will enable customers to browse the JioMart catalogue, add products to the cart and make purchases all within WhatsApp"Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India.

"When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, of Reliance Industries.

"The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians," Ambani added.

Reliance FMCG Business

Reliance Retail will launch its FMCG business this year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Director Isha Ambani said while addressing Reliance Industries' annual general meeting.

"This year, we will launch our FMCG goods business," she said.

"As part of our commitment to India's rich culture and heritage, we will soon start marketing quality goods produced by tribals and other marginalised communities across India," Isha Ambani said.

This will not only provide a gainful opportunity for employment and entrepreneurship but also help to preserve the talent, skill sets and knowledge base of the Indian artisans, especially women.

(With Agencies Inputs)