Mumbai | Jagran Business Desk: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will conduct its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24. The AGM, when last held in physical format in 2019 was attended by 3,000 shareholders. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Reliance Annual General Meet 2021 will be conducted in virtual mode for the second year in a row.

Reliance AGM 2021 – What to expect?

The Reliance investors are awaiting an announcement on Jio-Google 5G smartphone, which is expected to be the “most affordable” 5G smartphone in the segment. It is also likely to be priced much lower than currently affordable 4G smartphones. Google, which last year bought a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, will build customised Android-based software for Jio 5G smartphone. This will be lighter than the Android One Operating System version, an Operating System for entry-level Android smartphones.

However, due to coronavirus-related restrictions in India and many parts of the world, both Google and Reliance reportedly faced supply-chain related issues. Following this, the initial few supplies of the Jio 5G smartphone are expected to be limited in volume.

Reliance is also likely to unveil its new affordable Jio laptop during its Annual General Meeting, touted to be named Jiobook. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, the device is likely to feature LTE connectivity.

Apart from Jio 5G smartphone, an announcement by Reliance on inducting Saudi Aramco as a “strategic partner” in its Oil to Chemical business is also expected. Reliance’s e-commerce arm JioMart, launched in May last year during the first nationwide lockdown, continues its expansion. Investors are expecting the announcement about the roadmap for its further geographical expansion and ease of supply chain issues. An announcement on Reliance embedding its JioMart app into WhatsApp is also awaited.

Reliance Jio to lead India’s 5G-future?

Reliance Jio is conducting trials for its 5G network in Gurugram’s Cyber Hub in Haryana. An announcement on 5G’s arrival in India and Reliance Jio’s role in it, is also expected from Reliance AGM 2021.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma