New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is holding its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) today where its chairperson Mukesh Ambani is expected to announce developments, including the launch of the Jio-Google 5G smartphone, laptop called JioBook and the expansion of the JioMart. Ambani is also expected to announce the company's future growth plans. It expected that Ambani will also speak about the Saudi Aramco deal.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

14:06 pm: COVID-19 biggest crisis in a century, Mukesh Ambani says

14:03 pm: Mukesh Ambani's address begins

14:00 pm: Reliance AGM begins

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma