Real Estate 2022: 3.65 Lakh Houses Sold In 7 Major Cities, Breaks 2014 Record

Anarock says the increase in the prices of residential properties is a result of rising input costs and demand comeback that had tapered off due to Covid.

SALES for new housing have touched an all-time high of 3.65 lakh units in seven major cities of the country. Property consultant Anarock said home sales hit an all-time high in 2014 due to strong demand for residential property despite rising interest rates. This betters the record set in 2014 when 3.43 lakh new residential units were sold.

The seven major cities include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

Releasing the new residential property sales data, Anarock said that a total of 3,64,900 homes were sold in 2022, which is 54 per cent higher than 2,36,500 units in 2021.

Data findings for 2022 show that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has seen the highest number of new housing sales at 1,09,700 while Delhi-NCR has been at number two with 63,712 units. Housing sales in Delhi-NCR have registered a growth of 59 per cent over the previous year when 40,053 residential units were sold in this area.

Value increase of 4-7%

During the October-December quarter, there has been an increase of four to seven per cent in the value of residential properties in seven major cities of the country. According to Anarock, the average price of residential properties in NCR stood at Rs 5,025 per sq ft, a growth of five per cent over the same period for the previous year.

Property values in MMR and Bengaluru stood at Rs 11,890 and Rs 5,570 per sq ft, respectively, a growth of seven per cent. Besides, there has been an increase of five per cent in Pune, six per cent in Hyderabad, five per cent in Chennai and four per cent in Kolkata.

New housing launches see 51% increase

Anarock states that there has been a growth of 51 per cent in the launch of new housing in 2022 with a total of 3,57,600 new units compared to 2021 when 2,36,700 new units were launched. The highest number of new housing launches were seen in MMR and Hyderabad, accounting for 54 per cent of the total launches.

Available inventory also decreased by one per cent in the October-December period year-over-year. At present, 6,30,953 residential units are available for sale across the seven cities.