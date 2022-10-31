RBI to Launch Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1

ON TUESDAY, November 1, 2022, India's first Digital Rupee pilot project will start with nine banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, issuing the virtual currency for transactions in government securities. Digital Rupee’s launch will be staggered in wholesale and retail segments.

What is digital currency?

In a recent concept note on Central Bank Digital Currency, the Reserve Bank of India said CBDC is aimed to complement, rather than replace, current forms of money and is envisaged to provide an additional payment avenue to users, not to replace the existing payment systems.

CBDC is a digital form of currency notes issued by a central bank, in this case RBI. While most central banks across the globe are exploring the issuance of CBDC, the key motivations for its issuance are specific to each country's unique requirements.

Unveiling of Digital Rupee

"...the first pilot in the Digital Rupee - Wholesale segment shall commence on November 1, 2022," RBI said in a statement. It announced that the first pilot in Digital Rupee - Retail segment is scheduled for launch within a month in select locations for customers and merchants in closed user groups.

According to RBI, the pilot can be potentially used for settling secondary market transactions in government securities. This would reduce transaction costs by pre-empting the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or for collateral to mitigate settlement risk.

"Use of e₹-W is expected to make the inter-bank market more efficient," the RBI statement added.

The first nine banks to be identified for participation in the pilot project are State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC.

How did it come to be?

Going forward, other wholesale transactions and cross-border payments will be the focus of future pilots, based on the learnings from this pilot, said RBI. The Indian government had announced the launch of Digital Rupee from fiscal year 2022-23 onwards in the Union Budget tabled in Parliament on February 1, 2022.

More than 60 central banks have expressed interest in CBDCs worldwide. A few implementations under pilot across both retail and wholesale categories are already underway while many central banks are researching, testing, and/or launching their respective CBDC frameworks.

(With inputs from PTI)