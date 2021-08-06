According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the repo rate -- the central bank's lending rate -- remains unchanged at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate -- borrowing rate -- at 3.35 per cent, for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged for the seventh time in a row and continued with an accommodative stance, citing the need to support ongoing growth recovery amid continued uncertainty and global financial market volatility.

This is the seventh time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

Das said MPC voted unanimously for keeping the interest rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation within the target. MPC has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2026, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI has also projected the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 9.22 per cent for the FY 2021-22. Meanwhile, the RBI has hiked the CPI inflation which is projected at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22. This consists of 5.9 per cent in Q2, 5.3 per cent in Q3 and 5.8 per cent in Q4 of 2021-22 with risks broadly balanced. CPI inflation for the first quarter of 2022-23 is projected at 5.1 per cent.

The second Covid wave has raised uncertainty around the economic outlook and pushed potential policy normalisation further into the future. While the economy is slowly coming back on track, economists say the RBI does not want to derail the pace of growth by tweaking the rates or stance.

Economic growth has to be sustainable before the rates are raised at a time when inflation is visibly sticky. The price build-up in global commodities, especially for those whose prices are a pass-through into the domestic market, has put significant pressure on both retail and wholesale inflation since January.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan