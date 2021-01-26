While announcing the issuance of new Rs 100 denomination banknotes with base colour Lavender in July 2018, RBI had said banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by it in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Refuting reports of withdrawing old currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5, the Reserve Bank of India termed the reports circulating in sections of media as fake and incorrect.

"With regard to reports in certain sections of media on withdrawal of old series of Rs 100, Rs 10 & Rs 5 banknotes from circulation in near future, it is clarified that such reports are incorrect," the RBI said in a tweet.

While announcing the issuance of new Rs 100 denomination banknotes with base colour Lavender in July 2018, RBI had said banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by it in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

The RBI had introduced the new Rs 100 note as part of a new series of Mahatma Gandhi banknotes. The Rs 10 note in the new Mahatma Gandhi series is designed in chocolate brown colour and has a portrait of Odisha's Konark Sun Temple behind it.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also fact checked the reports and said that the central bank is not putting Rs 100, 5 and 10 notes out of operation. PIB said that the media reports are incorrect. PIB, in a tweet said that according to some reports, it is being claimed that from March 21, Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 notes will not be valid. This claim is false.

Meanwhile, amid increasing popularity of virtual currencies in various parts of the world, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it is open to exploring the possibility of a digital version of fiat currency. Host of private digital currencies, virtual currencies and cryptocurrencies have gained popularity in recent years, though Indian authorities continue to remain sceptical about them.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) is a legal tender and a central bank liability in digital form denominated in a sovereign currency and appearing on the central bank's balance sheet. It is in the form of electronic currency, which can be converted or exchanged at par with similarly denominated cash and traditional central bank deposits. Innovations are changing the payments space rapidly.

