RBI Raises Repo Rate By 35 Basis Points, GDP Growth Forecast For FY23 At 6.8%

THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA on Wednesday raised the key policy repo rate by 35 basis points. The central bank's move is in line with market expectations. Retail inflation in India – Asia's third-largest economy – fell to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent in October, bolstering bets on the RBI raising interest rates gradually.

The repo rate, also known as the policy rate, is the interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends money to commercial banks. The rate increase was announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who chairs the MPC.

"Global economy under the midst of uncertainty; shortage of food and high fuel prices has affected poor most," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"Globally inflation remains high and broad-based in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war," he added.

Das also said that the Indian economy remains resilient and that India is seen as a bright spot in a gloomy world.

With the latest increase, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate at which banks borrow from the central bank now has crossed 6 per cent.

This is the fifth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June, August and September. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year.

"Core inflation exhibiting stickiness, further calibrated monetary policy action needed," Das said.

"Liquidity in the banking system remains in surplus. Non-food credit rose to Rs 10.6 lakh crore during April-November from Rs 1.9 lakh crore during the same period last year. The Agri sector remains resilient. Rabi sowing at 6.8 pc higher than normal," he added.

The RBI also lowered the economic growth projection to 6.8 pc from an earlier estimate of 7 pc for the current fiscal.

"Despite marginal downward revision in GDP growth at 6.8 pc, India to remain fastest-growing major economy," the RBI Governor said.

In its last bi-monthly policy review released in September, RBI had slashed the economic growth projection for the current financial year to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier on account of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally.

(With inputs from agencies)

