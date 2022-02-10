New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced that the central bank has decided to maintain the status quo, and keep the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively.

The announcement, which falls in line with what experts had predicted earlier, comes after the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting headed by Das. This was the first policy review after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament.

Briefing the media, Das said that the real gross domestic product (GDP) is projected at 9.2 per cent for 2021-22 and 7.8 per cent for 2022-23. Das said GDP is projected at 7.2 per cent for Q1, 7 per cent for Q2, 4.3 percent for Q3, and 4.5 per cent for Q4.

"India is charting a different course of recovery from rest of the world. India poised to grow at fastest pace year-on-year among major economies as per projections by IMF. This recovery is supported by large scale vaccination and sustained fiscal and monetary support," Das said.

Das also said that the CPI inflation is projected at 5.3 per cent for financial year 2021-22 and 4.5 per cent for financial year 2022-23, noting that "hardening global crude oil prices present an upside risk to inflation."

The last MPC held in December 2021 had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance against the backdrop of concerns over the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

The MPC has been tasked by the government to keep inflation in the range of 2-6 per cent.

Citing the massive spike in credit growth during the first half and the steeper fall in deposits and the resultant rise in term money rates, coupled with the record high borrowings, an SBI report has called for a 20 bps increase in reverse repo rate outside the MPC ambit so that the central bank find buyers for the flooding new debt papers.

The budget 2023 has pegged the Centre's gross borrowing at a record Rs 14.3 lakh crore and for the FY22 at Rs 10.5 lakh crore, lower than Rs 13.5 lakh crore this fiscal, while together with the states, the gross borrowing will be Rs 23.3 lakh crore and net will be Rs 17.8 lakh crore, the report said. The budget seeks to pay back Rs 3.1 lakh crore next fiscal, up from Rs 2.7 lakh crore this fiscal, it added.

While during the first half of FY22 itself, signs of credit recovery became visible, the latest data for the week to January 14, 2022, shows all banks incremental credit grew by Rs 5.46 lakh crore, more than double of Rs 2.72 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal, the report said, adding as against this, the incremental deposit growth was only Rs 8.6 lakh crore, down from Rs 10.5 lakh crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

