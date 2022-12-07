RBI Lowers GDP Growth Forecast For Oct-Dec 2022 To 4.4% From 4.6%

AN OFFICIAL statement by the Reserve Bank of India lowered growth projections of India’s gross domestic product for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023, which takes into consideration the period from October to December.

It highlighted key aspects of the performance of the Indian economy: “Going into Q3:2022-23, economic activity continued to gain strength in October. Urban consumption firmed up further, driven by sustained recovery in discretionary spending, especially on services such as travel, tourism and hospitality. Passenger vehicle sales and domestic air passenger traffic posted robust y-o-y growth.”

The key takeaway has been resilience in the agricultural sector. “Rural demand is recovering as reflected in the pace of tractor and retail two-wheeler sales, with rising farm activity. Investment activity is also gaining traction. Non-food bank credit rose by Rs 10.6 lakh crore during April-November 2022 as compared with an increase of Rs 1.9 lakh crore last year,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, it noted the inflow of private investment, which was in line with expectations. “The total flow of resources to the commercial sector expanded by Rs 14.7 lakh crore during 2022-23 (up to November 2022) as compared with ₹6.8 lakh crore in the same period of 2021-22,” the official statement said.

There were also points of concern as it spoke of contracting external demand in October. “ … merchandise exports contracted by 12.1 per cent (y-o-y) after expanding during the previous 19 months. Merchandise imports expanded by 10.0 per cent in October,” the statement noted.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters that India stood out as an isle of resilience in a "gloomy world" which is staring at slowing growth with possibilities of recession in some countries.

The statements came as RBI announced increasing the repo rate by 35 basis points after the culmination of a three-day Monetary Policy Committee to tackle inflation.