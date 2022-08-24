RBI Lifts Curb On American Express, Allows Onboarding New Customers On Its Card Network

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted the restrictions imposed last year on American Express Banking Corp and allowed the US-based entity to onboard new customers on its card network following satisfactory compliance with data storage norms.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018, on storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on onboarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," said the RBI statement.

By its order dated April 23, 2021, RBI had imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp from onboarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021, for non-compliance with the RBI circular on Storage of Payment System Data.

Pertinent to mention, similar restrictions were earlier imposed on Mastercard and Diners Club International. The restriction on Diners Club was removed in November last year while the ban on Mastercard was lifted last month.

As per the RBI norms, financial services companies like Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Diners Club are required to store Indian payment data locally since October 2018. They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the specified timelines

American Express Banking Corp is a Payment System Operator authorised to operate a card network in the country under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act). In June, RBI lifted similar restrictions on Mastercard. The restrictions on Mastercard were imposed in July 2021.

In November last year, the central bank lifted similar restrictions on Diners Club International. The curbs on Diners Club International too were effective from May 1, 2021, as was in the case of American Express.



(With Agencies Inputs)