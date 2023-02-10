OPEN IN APP

    RBI Issues Updated List of Unauthorised Forex Trading Entities | Check Full List Here

    RBI warned the public not to engage in forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs, nor to deposit or remit funds for such unauthorised transactions last year.

    By Shivam Shandilya
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 06:35 PM (IST)
    THE RESERVE Bank of India (RBI) has issued an alert list of entities on Friday that are neither authorised to deal under the Forex Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions. Last year, the RBI warned the public not to engage in forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs, nor to deposit or remit funds for such unauthorised transactions.

    "The Alert List has been updated and includes names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services," the RBI said in a statement on Friday.

    "An entity not appearing in the Alert List should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI to deal in foreign exchange or operate electronic trading platforms for forex transactions. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs available in the RBI's website."

    The Central Bank also said that  "residents using any means to remit/deposit funds, directly or indirectly, in INR or in any other currency, for undertaking forex transactions for purposes other than those permitted under the FEMA or on ETPs not authorised by the RBI shall render themselves liable for penal action under the provisions of FEMA."

    List of unauthorised forex trading platforms:

    1. Alpari
    2. AnyFX
    3.Ava Trade
    4. Binomo
    5. eToro
    6. Exness
    7. Expert Option
    8. FBS
    9. FinFxPro
    10. Forex.com
    11. Forex4money
    12. Foxorex
    13. FTMO
    14. FVP Trade
    15.FXPrimus
    16. FX Street
    17. FXCM
    18. FxNice
    19. FXTM
    20. HotForex
    21. ibell Markets
    22. IC Markets
    23. iFOREX
    24. IG Markets
    25. IQ Option
    26. NTS Forex Trading
    27. OctaFX
    28. Olymp Trade
    29. TD Ameritrade
    30. TP Global FX
    31. Trade Sight FX
    32. Urban Forex
    33. XM
    34. XTB
    35. Quotex
    36. FX Western
    37. Pocket Option
    38. Tickmill
    39. Cabana Capitals
    40. Vantage Markets
    41. VT Markets
    42. Iron Fx
    43. Infinox
    44. BD Swiss
    45. FP Markets
    46. MetaTrader 4
    47. MetaTrader 5
    48. Pepperstone

