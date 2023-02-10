RBI Issues Updated List of Unauthorised Forex Trading Entities | Check Full List Here

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 06:35 PM (IST)
THE RESERVE Bank of India (RBI) has issued an alert list of entities on Friday that are neither authorised to deal under the Forex Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions. Last year, the RBI warned the public not to engage in forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs, nor to deposit or remit funds for such unauthorised transactions.
"The Alert List has been updated and includes names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services," the RBI said in a statement on Friday.
"An entity not appearing in the Alert List should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI to deal in foreign exchange or operate electronic trading platforms for forex transactions. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs available in the RBI's website."
The Central Bank also said that "residents using any means to remit/deposit funds, directly or indirectly, in INR or in any other currency, for undertaking forex transactions for purposes other than those permitted under the FEMA or on ETPs not authorised by the RBI shall render themselves liable for penal action under the provisions of FEMA."
List of unauthorised forex trading platforms:
1. Alpari
2. AnyFX
3.Ava Trade
4. Binomo
5. eToro
6. Exness
7. Expert Option
8. FBS
9. FinFxPro
10. Forex.com
11. Forex4money
12. Foxorex
13. FTMO
14. FVP Trade
15.FXPrimus
16. FX Street
17. FXCM
18. FxNice
19. FXTM
20. HotForex
21. ibell Markets
22. IC Markets
23. iFOREX
24. IG Markets
25. IQ Option
26. NTS Forex Trading
27. OctaFX
28. Olymp Trade
29. TD Ameritrade
30. TP Global FX
31. Trade Sight FX
32. Urban Forex
33. XM
34. XTB
35. Quotex
36. FX Western
37. Pocket Option
38. Tickmill
39. Cabana Capitals
40. Vantage Markets
41. VT Markets
42. Iron Fx
43. Infinox
44. BD Swiss
45. FP Markets
46. MetaTrader 4
47. MetaTrader 5
48. Pepperstone