RBI Issues Updated List of Unauthorised Forex Trading Entities | Check Full List Here

THE RESERVE Bank of India (RBI) has issued an alert list of entities on Friday that are neither authorised to deal under the Forex Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions. Last year, the RBI warned the public not to engage in forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs, nor to deposit or remit funds for such unauthorised transactions.

"The Alert List has been updated and includes names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services," the RBI said in a statement on Friday.

"An entity not appearing in the Alert List should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI to deal in foreign exchange or operate electronic trading platforms for forex transactions. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs available in the RBI's website."

The Central Bank also said that "residents using any means to remit/deposit funds, directly or indirectly, in INR or in any other currency, for undertaking forex transactions for purposes other than those permitted under the FEMA or on ETPs not authorised by the RBI shall render themselves liable for penal action under the provisions of FEMA."

List of unauthorised forex trading platforms:

1. Alpari

2. AnyFX

3.Ava Trade

4. Binomo

5. eToro

6. Exness

7. Expert Option

8. FBS

9. FinFxPro

10. Forex.com

11. Forex4money

12. Foxorex

13. FTMO

14. FVP Trade

15.FXPrimus

16. FX Street

17. FXCM

18. FxNice

19. FXTM

20. HotForex

21. ibell Markets

22. IC Markets

23. iFOREX

24. IG Markets

25. IQ Option

26. NTS Forex Trading

27. OctaFX

28. Olymp Trade

29. TD Ameritrade

30. TP Global FX

31. Trade Sight FX

32. Urban Forex

33. XM

34. XTB

35. Quotex

36. FX Western

37. Pocket Option

38. Tickmill

39. Cabana Capitals

40. Vantage Markets

41. VT Markets

42. Iron Fx

43. Infinox

44. BD Swiss

45. FP Markets

46. MetaTrader 4

47. MetaTrader 5

48. Pepperstone