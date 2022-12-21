RBI Governor Warns Private Cryptocurrencies Can Cause Next Financial Crisis If Allowed To Grow

SHAKTIKANTA DAS, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned that private cryptocurrencies can trigger the next financial crisis if such speculative instruments are allowed to grow, and pressed for the prohibition of instruments like Bitcoin.

Das has been staunchly opposed to such instruments and the RBI has gone up till the Supreme Court with its contention.

"Cryptocurrencies … have huge inherent risks from [a] macroeconomic and financial stability (perspective) and we have been pointing it out," he said, speaking at an event organised by the Business Standard in Mumbai.

The RBI governor added that the developments over the last year, which include the recent crash of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is termed as one of the biggest financial frauds in the history of the US, illustrate the threat posed by such instruments.

"After all these, I don't think we need to say anything more about our stand," Das said, adding that private cryptocurrencies' valuation has shrunk from $190 billion to $140 billion and there is no underlying value for the market-determined price.

"It's a 100 per cent speculative activity, and I would still hold the view that it should be prohibited … if you try to regulate it and allow it to grow, please mark my words, the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies," he said.

He acknowledged that different jurisdictions are taking different stances on it, but RBI would like to stick to its stance of prohibiting them completely.

Das said the origin of private cryptocurrencies lies in their intent to "break" the system, in not believing in fiat currencies introduced by the central banks and not believing in a regulated financial system.

"They want to bypass and beat the system," Das said, adding that he has yet to come across any credible argument demonstrating the public good served by such private cryptocurrencies.

In a keynote address at the Indian Banks Association 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said, “For all the hype about a revolutionary innovation, cryptocurrencies themselves do not appear to be designed to meet any need in the finance space that is currently not being met or to meet existing needs more efficiently. The innovation, if at all, is of distributed ledger, which, contrary to the claims of proponents, can flourish even if cryptocurrencies themselves are banned across the world.”

(With inputs from PTI)