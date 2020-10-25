RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for the dreadful coronavirus. In a tweet, Das, 63, said that he is asymptomatic and he will continue to work from isolation.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," he tweeted.

This comes days after Das noted that the second wave of coronavirus "could put sand in the wheels of the nascent recovery". He further said that the RBI has decided to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged in wake of the hardening of retail inflation.

"There are, however, downside uncertainties that could put sand in the wheels of this nascent recovery. Primary among them is the risk of a second wave of COVID-19," Das had said during RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

'COVID-19 recovery rate in India is over 90 per cent'

Meanwhile, the central government on Sunday informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed the 90 per cent mark, noting that over 62,000 people recovered from the deadly infection in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further noted that the active cases in India comprise merely 8.50 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 6.68 lakh. It also said that less than 1,000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week and the deaths are below the 1,100-mark since October 2.

"The total recovered cases also continue to rise. They are 70,78,123 so far. With the increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases has crossed 64 lakhs (64,09,969)," the Union Health Ministry said, as reported by news agency ANI.

