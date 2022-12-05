RBI Committee Sits Down Today, Expected To Propose Raising Interest Rate

An unscheduled meeting was held in early November to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the central government for failing to maintain the inflation mandate.

THE RESERVE Bank of India has formed a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that will last three days beginning today. This will lead to RBI’s next bi-monthly policy review on December 7.

Since May, India’s central bank has hiked the key policy rate by 190 basis points to combat the persisting high domestic inflation. Currently, the repo rate stands at 5.90 per cent, the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent, the standing deposit facility rate at 5.60 per cent, the marginal standing facility at 6.15 per cent and the bank rate at 6.15 per cent. Meanwhile, the cash reserve ratio stands at 4.50 per cent and the statutory liquidity ratio at 18 per cent.

It is expected that RBI will hike interest rates by a more minor 35 basis points, to 6.25 per cent. Earlier, an unscheduled meeting of RBI’s MPC was held in early November to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the central government for failing to maintain the inflation mandate.

An increase in the repo rate will translate to higher interest rates charged by banks on availing credit from them. This means that EMIs are likely to go up. Since May, this is already up by two percentage points.

RBI is mandated to ensure that inflation remains below the 4 per cent mark for a given year. For 2022, it has stayed above 6 per cent, although it did recede to 6.7 per cent for October from 7.4 per cent in September.

Data released last week for India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the July-September quarter shows that India is already facing a slowdown. The hiking of interest rates will further cause a slowdown in growth.

Meanwhile, aggressive attempts to tame inflation globally have sparked fears of a looming recession.