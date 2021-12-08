New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that it will launch UPI-based payment products for feature phone users. The central bank announced several proposals to ease the process for small value transactions and popularise UPI payment through feature phones. The step has been taken to enhance the transaction limit for payments through UPI for the Retail Direct Scheme for investment in G-secs and Initial Public Offering (IPO) applications from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

How to transfer money using UPI without Internet?

UPI can also be used via non-Internet based mobile devices (smartphone or basic phones) by dialling *99#. It is known as USSD 2.0. Here's how it is done:

1. First you need to dial *99# from your registered mobile number.

2. Then select your bank account.

3. Next, enter the last 6 digits of your debit card number.

4. Enter the expiry date and UPI PIN. After this, you will be all set to go.

5. For transferring money dial 1 and select "Send Money". Then click on reply.

6 Select the option you want to use to send money.

7. Enter amount and confirm UPI PIN.

8. You will get an SMS after the transaction is made.

It must be noted that to use UPI you must have bank account with the member bank which means your bank should allow the UPI facility. State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are some of the banks that offer UPI facility.

Dialing *99# on your mobile phone to start using UPI without internet. The key services you will be able to use after this includes, sending and receiving interbank account to account funds, balance enquiry, setting / changing UPI PIN.

Currently, this service is offered by 41 banks & all GSM service providers. It can be accessed in 12 different languages including Hindi and English. Users will be charged a nominal fee for using this service. It is usually Rs 0.5 per transaction. However, the maximum charges have been set at Rs 1.5 per transaction by TRAI.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha