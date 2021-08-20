New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a new set of instructions for the deposit locker facility provided by the banks. According to the RBI, they have reviewed the 'deposit locker/safe custody article provided by the banks' and took into consideration numerous changes which have taken place in the banking sector, developments in technology, issues faced by the customer and also based on the feedback given by the banks and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).



These new guidelines by RBI will come into effect from January 1, 2022, and will be applicable for both new as well as existing safe deposit lockers.



Here is the list of 10 revised rules that the RBI has announced



1. Liability of the banks will be limited to 100 times the annual rent amount paid in case of fire, theft, building collapse or fraud that has been committed by the bank’s employees.



2. The banks are required to include a new clause in their locker agreements. According to this new clause, it will help in averting the locker's hirer from keeping anything illegal or hazardous in the locker.



3. Banks are required to have a branch-wise list of empty lockers along with that the bank needs to maintain a wait-list in the core banking system or any other computerized system framework.



4. All the banks are required to acknowledge the receipt of every single application for allocation of a new locker facility. On the other hand, banks have to provide a waiting list number to the customer in case the locker facility is not available.



5. The RBI has also introduced a detailed compensation policy and the liabilities of the banks in the revised instructions. Meanwhile, the final decision on the board-approved policy draft of the responsibility owed by the bank in case of any damages to the contents of the locker due to negligence is yet to be made.



6.The guidelines also clearly states that the bank shall not be liable for any damage or loss of content of the locker that takes place due to natural calamities or an ‘Act of God’ like earthquakes, floods, lightning, storms or any act that is attributable to the sole fault or negligence of the customer. However, the banks are required to take appropriate steps to ensure that the premises are protected from these catastrophes



7. To ensure that there is no delay in the payments, the bank can take a term deposit from the customer at the time of the locker allotment. The term deposit will cover three years of rent and any charges for breaking open the locker in the event of such a necessity. This is for people who are opening a new locker.



8. According to the revised guidelines, the old locker holders are not liable to pay any such term policy. Meanwhile, the bank cannot insist on them paying any such deposit.



9. If a person is unable to pay the rent for the locker facility for the three-year duration, then it comes under the bank's discretion to break open the locker under your name.



10. If in case you have already paid your advance and by some chance, you need to close down the locker facility before the three years then the bank will give you the refund. In the face of early closure, it falls to the bank to refund you the proportionate advance rent that was collected

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen