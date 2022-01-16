Pune/New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Pune-based Repos Energy won National Startup Award 2021 in the Energy distribution category. Repos was one among the 150 startups that presented their recommendations at the virtual gathering that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in attendance.

Repos, backed by former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, was recognised by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for its initiation of door-to-door delivery of fuel.

The startup is establishing a one-stop destination to stimulate the creation and growth of energy on a doorstep-delivery business model. “By bringing the entire petrol pump on wheels, they have achieved unparalleled speed in creating new infrastructure for energy distribution,” Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

“I am proud to note that a leading Indian company is bringing forth a platform such as Energy Start-Up Summit for Indian companies to engage and deliberate on building the future", Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said.

We startups can make India a super power: Repos co-founder

Taking to Instagram, Repos co-founder Aditi Bhosale Walunj said: “We started 4 years ago just with a dream to serve the Nation and the world. There is no day where we haven’t left any stone unturned. Did and still doing whatever is needed. Learning whatever is required! This decade belongs to India and we startups can make India a super power”.

Aditi added that this is India’s time in the world and it’s just about time when we reach there.

“Always seen the National awards on television, and different industry people winning it. It was a proud moment for the whole Repos team to win the NATIONAL STARTUP AWARD 2021 and Interact with the Hon’ Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. Whatever anyone says, but we know this is India’a time in the world and we will reach there,” she said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Repos founders Aditi Bhosale Walunj and her husband Chetan Walunj in October 2017 stood outside Ratan Tata’s house, wrote a letter and passed it inside. “We had made a business plan on a paper with pen and pencil. On the business plan we had written ‘We want to change energy distribution in India. Please give us 15 minutes’. We went back to our room and then unexpectedly, my phone rang,” Aditi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“It was his (Ratan Tata’s) idea that we should manufacture the vehicles at our own factory as it was the core part of our business. He also told us that Tata Motors will help us manufacturing these vehicles and made calls to the company officials for us,” Aditi had recalled.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma