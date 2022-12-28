Ratan Tata Celebrates 85th Birthday; Career Highlights Of India’s Most Iconic Businessman

Ratan Tata interacts with elderly people at the launch of 'Good fellows' ,a companionship start up for senior citizens, at Taj President, in Mumbai in August. (ANI Photo)

RATAN TATA has been India’s most iconic businessman for decades. More than 60 years ago, he joined Tata Steel, working on the shop floor eventually succeeding J R D Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991. Ten years ago, on this very day, he would step down from the position of India’s most well-recognised – and until recently, largest – conglomerate.

However, Ratan Tata is not just known for being a successful industrialist; his life has been a beacon of humanism.

Philanthropy

Exemplifying his trait of philanthropy is his position on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List – a lowly 433 for a man of such influence! It is estimated that he has given away 60-65 per cent of his wealth to charity.

But this has always been the legacy of Tata Sons, ever since the Sir Ratanji Tata Trust was established in 1919. Ratanji Tata adopted Naval Tata from an orphanage.

Today, the conglomerate’s equity shares are primarily held by philanthropic trusts that work in health, education, art, and culture.

Business

Ratan Tata saw opportunity where it was in a manner that belied his own shy and unassuming demeanour. During his first tenure as Chairman of Tata Sons which lasted 21 years, the company’s revenue grew 46 times and net profit grew 51 times.

He made the most of globalisation leading the Tata Group to occupy a global position with presence in more than 100 countries. During this course, the group would acquire such big names as Tetley, Corus and the famous Jaguar and Land Rover brands. All in all, the group has made around 30 high-profile acquisitions since the turn of the century.

A single sentence by The Economist sums up what the Tata Group is about: “You can live in a house, drive a car, make a phone call, season your food, insure yourself, wear a watch, walk in shoes, cool yourself with air-conditioning and stay in a hotel, all courtesy of Tata firms.”

Yet, the giant who walks among us is as down to earth as anyone can be. The life he has chosen after retirement is as dazzling as his career was.