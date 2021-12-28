New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata is celebrating his 84th birthday today (December 28, 2021). The business tycoon is known for many big achievements in his life and is the recipient of two of the highest civilian awards of India, the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000). Ratan Tata's journey is an inspiration for many people. Here's a look at Ratan Tata's 'sweet' revenge on Ford for his 'humiliation' in 1999.

In 1999, Tata Motors decided to sell its car division to Ford due to poor sales. Ratan Tata and his team flew to Detroit to meet the chairman of Ford, Bill Ford. In the meeting, which lasted for about three hours, Ratan Tata was apparently humiliated by Bill Ford. He was told that they knew nothing about the car business and shouldn't have started its car division. Bill even went on to say that his company will do a favour to the Tata Groups by buying the division.

"They told us 'you do not know anything, why did you start the passenger car division at all'. They said they will do us a favour by buying our car division," a Tata Group veteran said, while recalling a meeting of Ratan Tata and other top executives with Ford officials in Detroit in 1999.

Nine years later the table turned and the salt-to-software conglomerate took a sweet revenge on Ford. Tata Group took over the iconic Jaguar Land-Rover brands for $2.3 billion during the 2008 global financial meltdown when Ford was on the verge of bankruptcy. Within a few years JLR made a dramatic turnaround and is the mainstay of Tata Motors' finances now.

Ford chairman Bill Ford thanked Ratan Tata, saying "you are doing us a big favour by buying JLR."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha