Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 'India's Warren Buffett' Who Had a Net Worth Of $5.8 Billion

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was popularly known as "India's Warren Buffett", passed away on Sunday morning following a cardiac arrest at the age of 62. Often referred to as 'India's Warren Buffett' and the Big Bull of the Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes.

As per Forbes, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest person in the country in 2021 and the 438th richest man in the world, so far in 2022. He had a stake in 47 companies by the end of June quarter.

His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Titan, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies, and Tata Motors. He also had holdings in 19 companies, including Tata Communications, Titan Company, Bilcare, Va Tech Wabagh, Federal Bank, and Aptech.