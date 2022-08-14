Rakesh Jhunjhunwala No More | 'He Was Indomitable': PM Modi, Others Pay Tribute To 'India's Own Warren Buffet'

Ace industrialist Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. He was also known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street. As per the reports, he was brought to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at around 6.45 am and was declared brought dead by officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and offered his condolences to the family on his sudden demise.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Virendra Sehwag also offered his condolences to his family. "End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street, #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his grief over the sudden demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He wrote, "Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called him a 'financial genius' and tweeted that his demise is a great loss to 'Bharat'. "OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, financial genius with great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend. It’s a great loss to Bharat. ओम् शांति।", he tweeted.

Union Home Minister expressed his grief on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise and said that 'he will always be remembered for his bullish outlook'. "Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti," he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'contribution to Indian Industry and economic development will be remembered forever'.