New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: PAN card frauds have become one of the most common cybercrimes on the internet today. Every now and then we hear the story of PAN card being misused by miscreants. Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao also became the victim of cyber fraud when his PAN card was used without his knowledge.

Taking to Twitter. Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he had been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan in his name. The 37-year-old actor claimed that because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted. The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

If you are also a PAN card holder, you must remain cautious of such fraudsters. There have been many cases where PAN card holders have come to know that loans on their PAN card have been disbursed to some unknown person without their consent. This can affect the CIBIL score of the victims which can make them defaulters in front of banks.

How to avoid PAN card fraud?

Never share your PAN and Aadhaar number with anyone as these documents are highly confidential. Also, when you are submiting the photocopy of your PAN card for any purpose, always write the purpose of document submission on the photocopy. It should be written in such a way that some part of the line appears on the picture.

How to check if someone has misused my PAN card for taking loan?

The details of loans outstanding against PAN are available through credit rating agencies such as CIBIL, Equifax, Experian etc. You can check loan details, if any, by logging into fintech firms like Paytm and PolicyBazaar app. These fintech apps also give users instant CIBIL score along with loan details.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha