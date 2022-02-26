New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Rajasthan government has rolled back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state which will give relief to lakhs of government employees before Holi. The implementation of the old pension scheme will be applicable for those employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004.

With this, Rajasthan has become the first state to bring back the old pension scheme for government employees. However, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also promised to bring back OPS in Uttar Pradesh if elected to power during the ongoing assembly elections 2022.

Currently, except West Bengal, the National Pension Scheme (NPS) is applicable in all other states and union territories. The Center had introduced NPS for the officers and employees who joined the government service. It is applicable in all departments except the Armed Forces.

While making the announcement in the Budget session Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said “We all know that the employees associated with government services should feel secure about the future, only then they can make their invaluable contribution towards good governance during the service period. Therefore, for all the employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004, I propose to implement the old pension scheme."

Difference between NSP And OPS

The main difference between NPS and OPS is that while the former is a contributory mechanism, the latter is a defined mechanism. The government brought in NPS because the cost of pension payments was high. Under the OPS, employees get a pension according to a predetermined formula, which is half of the last salary. They also get the benefit of a hike in Dearness Relief (DR) twice a year. Whereas, in NPS an employee deposits 10 per cent of basic pay and dearness allowance. The Centre has increased its contribution to the same to 14 per cent. The state government employees will also get an increased 14 per cent employer's contribution to the NPS account from now on. This will optimize the social security benefits of the State Government employees and bring them at par with the Central Government employees.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha