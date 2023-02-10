RAJASTHAN Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the state, will present the state Budegt for the financial year 2023-24 in the assembly on Friday. Set to be the last budget before the state goes to poll by the end of this year, it is expected to be focused on savings and income growth.

The Chief Minister finalised the budget in his office yesterday in the presence of senior officials from the state. He later tweeted, “Rajasthan's budget will bring savings, relief and progress. Finalised the budget 2023 with the resolution of ensuring #Bachat_Rahat_Badhat of every person of the state”.

This year’s budget will emphasis on the needs of youth, woman, and the aspirations of the people of the state, veteran Congress leader Gehlot has said several times in the past few days.

"It is the first time a Chief Minister is presenting a budget with so much enthusiasm and energy. The focus of this budget is savings, relief and increase in incomes. The entire concept of the budget is before the people, who are hoping that he will fulfil expectations," Mahesh Joshi, Congress's Chief Whip in the assembly, said, as quoted by NDTV.

Ahead of the assembly polls the Congress is trying hard to attract the young people in the state. To that end, the government has announced that this will be the first budget to be screened live in all public as well as private colleges and universities.

(With agency inputs)