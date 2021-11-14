New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced the Railways Passenger Reservation System ( PRS) will be shut down for 6 hours during the lean business hours of the night for the next 7 days to normalize passenger services and revert back in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service.

“To normalize passenger services & revert back in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System ( PRS) will be shut down for 6 hrs during the lean business hrs of the night for the next 7 days," Ministry of Railways said as reported by news agency ANI.

The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of 14 and 15-November to the night of 20 and 21 November starting at 23:30 hours and ending at 05:30 hours, the Ministry of Railways added in a statement.

During these 6 hours (from 23:30 to 05:30 hrs ) period, no PRS Services (ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, inquiry services etc) will be available. Except for the PRS services, all other inquiry services will continue uninterrupted, the Ministry of Railways said.

Earlier on Friday, the Railways issued an order to discontinue the 'special' tag for mail and express trains and revert to pre-pandemic ticket prices with immediate effect. The decision was taken because since the lockdown was eased, the Railways has been running only special trains. It started with long-distance trains and now, even short-distance passenger services are being run as special trains with "slightly higher fares".

“Ministry of Railways have decided that all the regular timetabled trains which are presently operating as MSPC (mail/express special) & HSP (holiday special) train services, included in the working time table,2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisationas applicable," the Railway Board said in a letter to the principal chief commercial managers.

