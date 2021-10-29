New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Ministry on Railways on Friday withdrew its decision to share the convenience fee earned by the Indian Railways Catering and Transportation Corporation (IRCTC) on online bookings of train tickets.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a Tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Railways Ministry had asked the IRCTC to share 50 per cent of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website. However, the decision was withdrawn by the Railways Ministry after around 19 hours due to the "market sentiments".

"The Railway Board has decided to reverse its decision given the market sentiment and also the fact that the IRCTC revenues have suffered a lot during the lockdown. Also, the view was that the revenue earned by the Railways through this arrangement was not worth the losses suffered by IRCTC," news agency PTI quoted a top source as saying.

Convenience fee charged from customers generated sizable revenue for both IRCTC and the Railways. In 2014-15, when the revenue sharing was 20-80, the catering arm received majority of the Rs 253 crore revenue. The following year, the revenue generated from this was Rs 552 crore with a 50-50 share arrangement.

In 2016-17, with a similar revenue sharing model, the fee generated Rs 362 crore as earning for the IRCTC-Railway combine. However, convenience fee was discontinued thereafter and the duo did not earn any revenue from it till 2019.

The IRCTC began charging the fee again during the coronavirus crisis mainly to boost its revenues during the slowdown. The Railways, however, gave up its share. In 2019-20, IRCTC earned Rs 352 crore from convenience fee while in 2020-21, it earned Rs 299 crore.

Till August this year, the IRCTC had earned Rs 224 crore. The convenience fee is not part of the rail fare. It is for the service offered by IRCTC of booking a ticket on the web.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma