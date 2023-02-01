Railway Budget 2023: FM Announces Outlay of Rs 2.40 Lakh Crore, Highest For Railways Since 2013-14

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth budget on Wednesday, which she described as the "first budget in Amrit Kaal".

For railways, the union minister has proposed a capital outlay of about Rs 2.40 lakh crore. According to the minister, this is the highest ever and nine times what it was in 2013.

The government, overall, has proposed to increase the capital expenditure outlay by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023–24, which would be 3.3 percent of the total GDP, the finance minister informed.

"(This overall outlay) would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, almost three times the outlay made in 2019-20. With the substantial increase, it is central to government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, the crowd in private investments and provides a cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Till 2014, the railway's capital expenditure was barely Rs 45,980 crore annually. The minister will lay out a detailed description of budget estimates, the annual statement, revenue, and allocations for the Indian Railways.

She has also said an expert committee will be set up to create a classification and financing framework for infrastructure that is suitable for Amrit Kaal.