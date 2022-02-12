Pune | Jagran Business Desk: Former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday, a company official said. Bajaj was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away at around 1430 hrs on Saturday, the official said. His last rites will be held on Sunday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several Congress leaders such as Supriya Sule, and Milind Deora took to Twitter to express their shock and grief over the demise of the business tycoon.

"My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years," Gadkari wrote.

"Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. peace." he added.

"Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj. He was among the foremost Business Leaders our nation has seen, and an inspiration to all. We will miss him dearly and his wise counsel," tweeted Sule.

"Hard to come to grips with the news that India’s most outspoken industrialist, Rahul Bajaj is no more. Many of us knew of Rahul uncle’s health was deteriorating but the news of his passing comes as a shock. Deepest condolences to Sunaina & Manish Kejriwal, Rajiv & Sanjiv Bajaj," wrote Deora.

Bajaj is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal. He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year. Rahul Bajaj was awarded with the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001. He also served as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha