Pune | Jagran Business Desk: Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, a pioneering industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Saturday, February 12 at the age of 83 in Pune.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," a statement from Bajaj Group read.

Rahul Bajaj reportedly breathed his last on Saturday, February 12 at 2:30 PM.

Rahul Bajaj had resigned as Bajaj Auto Chairman in April last year.

In the years prior to economic reforms of 1990s, Rahul Bajaj established Bajaj Auto as India's most sought-after two wheeler maker with some of the most famous taglines in the Indian corporate ad industry such as "you just can't beat a Bajaj" and the "Hamara Bajaj" for the company's iconic two-wheeler.

As the news of Rahul Bajaj's demise broke, condolences poured in from across the quarters of India's public sphere. "My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote on Twitter. "Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. peace," added Gadkari.

"Rahul Bajaj was the one who put average Indians on two motorised wheels. In his passing away, we have lost a far sighted and outspoken business leader. My sincere condolences to his family and numerous members of the Bajaj family and Bajaj group of business," former Union Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram said.

Here is how people from across the political spectrum reacted to the news of Rahul Bajaj's passing away:

Rahul Bajaj was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 2001.

