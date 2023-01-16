Quiet Quitting To Rage-Applying; What Millenial and Gen Z Work Culture Jargon Means

Sceptics think both 'quiet quitting' and 'rage-applying' are old wine in a new bottle.

JUST when you thought you were well-versed with the jargon surrounding office culture, social media has thrown up a new term: ‘Rage-Applying’. The term comes in the wake of ‘quiet quitting’ and has people at loggerheads about whether or not it is a real trend.

Quiet quitting refers to an employee doing the bare minimum of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary. While the term gained tremendous popularity in the 2020s, driven by social media, there were also those who pointed out that worker dissatisfaction has always been prevalent and quiet quitting is simply a catchy new name for something that has always existed.

"Rage-Applying" is a funny way of saying "Looking for a better job that actually has some semblance of valuing you" https://t.co/LjS8JAeuL2 — TopSpin the Fuzzy wants to make content again (@TopSpinTheFuzzy) January 14, 2023

Rage-applying is to Gen Zs and millennials what quiet quitting was to previous generations. According to a Fortune report, rage-applying was popularised by a Canadian TikTok user called Redweez who was quoted as saying, “I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it’s a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It’ll happen.”

Of course, the term may be new but people have pointed out that the phenomenon has long preceded the timeline.