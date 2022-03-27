New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India's top multiplex players PVR and INOX announced their merger on March 27. The development came after the Board of Directors of PVR Limited and INOX Leisure Limited held their respective meetings. The two reportedly approved an all-stock amalgamation of both INOX and PVR.

It was also decided that Ajay Bijli will be the Managing Director of the combined entity and Sanjeev Kumar would be appointed as the Executive Director, Moneycontrol reported.

Chairman of INOX Group Pavan Kumar Jain will be appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Siddharth Jain will reportedly be appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director in the combined entity.

PVR and INOX announce their merger. pic.twitter.com/Z24VZogJi8 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the two multiplex players have seen marked hike in their business, which is reported to be close to reaching the pre-pandemic levels.

PVR is reportedly witnessing one of its best-ever months in March in terms of occupancy in theatres, riding on the release of new movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and RRR.

"As far as the pandemic is concerned good films have started to release...People are coming back to the cinemas now and that's a very heartening and gratifying position to be in. I think March is going to be one of our best months. It may even surpass our typical good month in pre-pandemic, whatever numbers we used to do before the pandemic, it's going to be better than that," PVR Ltd Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI.

When asked about expectations for the upcoming fiscal, Bijli said, "First quarter of FY23 is also looking very solid with the movie flows. We have some great films and great movies lined up in April, May and June. We're pretty hopeful that we'll be able to bounce back basically to our pre-pandemic numbers in the next quarter".

The company's consolidated loss after tax narrowed to Rs 10.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, mainly due to the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Its total income in the third quarter stood at Rs 709.71 crore against Rs 320.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In terms of COVID-19 related restrictions, he said, "There are a few states still where there is a 50 per cent capacity gap".

Posted By: Mukul Sharma