New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: New Year is just around the corner, and people across the globe will step into new beginnings. Ahead of the New Year of 2022, the Centre has released the full list of public holidays that will be observed in the year 2022. A list of gazetted and restricted holidays for the upcoming year 2022 has been released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions in their official statement. According to the list, people will get a total of 16 gazetted holidays and 30 restricted holidays in 2022.

For government offices located outside Delhi, it is mandatory for them to observe 14 holidays in addition to three holidays that they can select from the 12 optional days.

These 14 holidays are Republic Day, Independence Day, Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday, Buddha Purnima, Christmas Day, Dussehra, Diwali (Deepawali), Good Friday, Guru Nanak’s Birthday, Idul Fitr, Idu’l Zuha, Mahavir Jayanti, Muharram, and Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday.

People who are planning for a holiday in 2022can check the calendar and plan their days accordingly.

Here's a list of public holidays in 2022:

January 1: New Year's Day (Saturday)

January 13: Lohri (Thursday)

January 14: Makar Sankranti (Friday)

January 26: Republic Day (Wednesday)

March 1: Maha Shivratri (Tuesday)

March 18: Holi (Friday)

April 2: Ugadi (Saturday)

April 10: Ram Navami (Sunday)

April 14: Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti (Thursday)

April 15: Good Friday (Friday)

May 3: Eid-ul-Fitr (Tuesday)

May 16: Buddha Purnima (Monday)

July 10: Bakri Eid (Sunday)

August 9: Muharram (Tuesday)

August 11: Rakshabandhan (Thursday)

August 15: Independence Day (Monday)

August 19: Janmashtami (Friday)

August 31: Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday)

September 8: Onam (Thursday)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Sunday)

October 5: Dussehra (Wednesday)

October 9: Eid-e-Milad (Sunday)

October 24: Diwali (Monday)

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Sunday)

