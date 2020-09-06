New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian government's decision to ban popular gaming app PUBG Mobile has caused heavy financial costs to game’s developer Tencent. The Chinese conglomerate has $34 billion in market value in two days since the announcement. Apart from PUBG Mobile, other popular games by Tencent holding such as Arena of Valor, Ludo World and Chess Run have also been blocked in India.

Notably, this is the second-largest market capitalization loss for Tencent since the company lost $66 billion last month in market cap following a ban on WeChat. Tencent’s stock market has been plummeting ever since the ban was announced and has dropped to HK $519 from HK $545. Tencent also lost $ 6 B when India decided to ban Tik Tok on June 29.

PUBG Mobile has been pulled from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It is by far the most popular title among the newly banned apps. It had more than 40 million monthly active users in July in India. The game has been accused of censoring free speech and has been the cause of many deaths due to addiction as well.

While the popular battle royale game is still active and available for users who have the game installed on their phones before the ban, it won’t be long before ISPs are ordered to completely block the game.

On Wednesday, India’s IT Ministry ordered to ban 118 apps citing cybersecurity concerns marking the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies by the Indian government following the strain in relations between two countries after the bloody clash at Galwan valley.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha