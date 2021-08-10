The Prime Minister's Office has informed that PM Modi will hand over LPG connections and interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme. He is also expected to address the nation.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY) scheme at the Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh at 12.30 pm on Tuesday via video conferencing in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed that PM Modi will hand over LPG connections and interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme. He is also expected to address the nation.

During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections to five crore women members of below poverty line (BPL) households.

Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands).

Also, the target was revised to eight crore LPG connections. This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.

In the Union budget for the financial year 2021-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.

Along with a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide the first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries.

Also, the enrollment procedure will require minimal paperwork. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both 'family declaration' and as a 'proof of address' will suffice.

Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister's vision of universal access to LPG.

