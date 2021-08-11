Economy now gathering pace, every Indian wants to use 'Made in India' products: PM Modi at CII event
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the annual meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in which he deliberated upon a series of progresses made by the businesses and industries across the country amid COVID-19 pandemic.
"All friends and organisations in Industry are a major part of India's growth story. With efforts of all of you (industrialists), India's economy is picking up pace once again. There is rarely a day when a CEO doesn't issue a statement or there's not a report on new opportunities," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the annual CII meet, tiitled, 'India at 75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma