New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the annual meeting of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in which he deliberated upon a series of progresses made by the businesses and industries across the country amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"All friends and organisations in Industry are a major part of India's growth story. With efforts of all of you (industrialists), India's economy is picking up pace once again. There is rarely a day when a CEO doesn't issue a statement or there's not a report on new opportunities," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the annual CII meet, tiitled, 'India at 75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

