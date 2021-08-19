According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), the Taliban have stopped all imports and exports with India after taking over the country on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Taliban, an Islamist militant group of Afghanistan, on Sunday, took over the country's power ending the democratic rule of an elected government led by President Ashraf Ghani. Soon after the Taliban's seize of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country confirming the resurgence of the Taliban almost 20 years after the militant group was overthrown from power with the help of American troops which fought against the Taliban in revenge for the 9/11 attacks.

The seize of Kabul has raised concerns within the countries like India, Russia, China and Pakistan, which share their borders with Afghanistan and play the role of strategic partners to it. The countries are concerned over the extremist approach of the Taliban and their hardline rules for the religious minorities living in Afghanistan.

Among the concerns in India, one of the major concerns is the export and import of several commodities to and from Afghanistan. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), the Taliban have stopped all imports and exports with India after taking over the country on Sunday.

Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of FIEO, as quoted by ANI, said that currently, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan, thereby stopping imports from the country.

"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," he added.

India has long-standing relations with Afghanistan, especially in trade. India's exports to Afghanistan are worth around USD 835 million for 2021 while the imported goods are worth of Rs USD 510 million for 2021, Sahai said. He also said that besides the trade, India also has a large investment in Afghanistan.

"In fact, we are one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around USD 835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around USD 510 Million. But besides the trade, we have a sizeable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around USD 3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on," Sahai said.

"Some of the goods are exported from international north-south transport corridor route which is fine now. Some of the goods go through the Dubai route also which is working," he added.

Currently, the Indian export profile includes sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers. "Imports are related and largely dependent on dry fruits. We also import a little gum and onions from them", he said.

Federation of India Export Organisation expressed concern that in the coming days dry fruit prices may go up due to the turmoil in Afghanistan. India is importing around 85 per cent of dry fruits from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the demand for dry fruits has increased during the rainy season and due to Raksha Bandhan, but due to lack of supply, the prices are seeing an increase of about 7-12 per cent. Within a week, the rates have surged by Rs 200-250 per kg.

The prices of Afghan almonds, figs, apricots and raisins have increased by Rs 200 per kilogram while that of pistachio have increased by Rs 250 per kilogram. Check the rates below:

Afgan Almonds: Rs 600/Kg Now Rs 800/Kg

Munakka: Rs 550/Kg now Rs 750/Kg

Fig: From Rs 800/Kg to now Rs 1000/Kg

List of things India imports from Afghanistan:

Dried raisin

Walnut

Almond

Fig

Pine nut

Pistachios

Dried apricot

Pomegranate

Apple

Apricot

Cherry

Melon

Watermelon

Medicinal herbs (Asafoetida)

Saffron

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan