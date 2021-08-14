New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Post Office schemes have always been one of the best and safest investment methods. One among them is Recurring Deposit scheme. In the RD scheme, you can start investing with just Rs 100 per month and beyond it can invest in multiples of 10. According to the official website of Indian Post, a benefit of 5.8 per cent annual interest rate is being given to people and it is compounded based on three months.



What is the Post Office Recurring Deposit scheme?



This is a government guarantee scheme wherein one can deposit a small amount with a good interest rate. Under the Recurring Deposit scheme, one can start investing with Rs 100 every month, while there is no limit on the maximum investment.



Deposit Amount timeline:



If a person opens the account between the 1st and 15th of the month, then they should deposit the money in their account before the 15th of the month whereas if the person opens the account after the 15th of a month then they should deposit the money on the last day of the month.



If by any means you miss your due date for depositing the money then a default fee of Re 1 every month for every Rs 100 will be applied. On the other hand, if you fail to deposit four consecutive instalments, then your account will get closed but the account can be activated again within the next two months. Post Office RD comes with a tenure of five years.



Who can open a Recurring Deposit Account?



The PO Recurring Deposit Account either can be opened by a single adult person or three people can open the account in a joint form. Minors will require a guardian name in order to open the account whereas a minor above 10 years of age can also open this account. Individuals have also got the facility to open various Recurring Deposit Accounts.



Avail the benefit of loan:



You can also avail of the benefit of a loan facility through the Post Office RD scheme only if you have deposited your 12 instalments under this scheme. Under this, you can take a loan of up to 50 per cent of the amount deposited in your account.

