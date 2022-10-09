PNB WhatsApp Banking: Check How To Activate, Services Offered And Other Details Here

PUNJAB National Bank recently launched WhatsApp banking services for its customers as well as non-customers. The decision was taken in order to make banking services more accessible.

You can simply activate the banking service on your WhatsApp and can get easier and simpler access to all the services. In order to start the banking facility, you just need to send a Hi/Hello to +919264092640.

HOW TO AVAIL OF THE SERVICE?

The customers at first, need to save the PNB official WhatsApp number +919264092640 on their phones and send a Hello on WhatsApp chat.

Soon after this, a message along with Menu will flash on the screen of mobile. Customers can choose the service they want to avail by clicking on the menu.

It should be noted by the customers that they must check that the number is saved properly and they are sending a message to the right contact. To do that they should look if the green ticks are present along with the Punjab National Bank’s profile name on WhatsApp. If the green ticks are not present then they should save the number again and check all the details carefully.

WHAT ARE THE SERVICES OFFERED?

According to the public lender, services such as checking the last five transactions, stop cheques, request cheque book to its account holders, and balance inquiry can be availed via WhatsApp.

Apart from this, both account and non-account holders can avail informative services like NRI services, locate branch/atm, online account opening, enquire bank deposit/loan products, digital products, and opt-in, opt-out options.

Notably, the bank is also providing an extra 80 basis points (bps) on fixed deposits (FDs) to senior citizens aged above 80. It can be availed on all the tenures that range from 7 days to 10 years. “Super Senior Citizens of age above 80 years shall get additional rate of interest of 80bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets," PNB said on its website.

The recently WhatsApp banking service can be availed 24x7 by customers, including on holidays.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER BANKS THAT PROVIDE WHATSAPP SERVICES?

Apart from this, there are many banks including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda (BoB), and Axis Bank benefit its users with WhatsApp banking facility.