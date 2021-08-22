New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The ninth instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) of Rs 19,500 crore for more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9.



The scheme, which was announced in February 2019 in the Union Budget, aims to provide financial help to small and medium categories farmers living across the country. Its implementation is based Aadhaar-linked electronic database that contains all the necessary details of all members of the farmer families whose names appear in the land records.



What is the PM Kisan scheme?



Under the PM Kisan Scheme, the Centre transfers Rs 6,000 per year in the account of small and marginal farmers. The money will be credited in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.



In the initial phase of the scheme, only small and marginal farmer families, who had a combined landholding up to 2 hectares, were able to enjoy the perks of the scheme. However, later in June 2019, the PM Kisan scheme was revised and expanded its horizons to cover every farmer family irrespective of the size of their landholdings.



When and how will the instalments of the scheme be given?



The first instalment of Rs 2,000 was provided from April 1 to July 31, whereas the second instalment was given between August 1 and November 30. The finally the third instalment comes from December 1 to March 31. The Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to help 125 million farmers. Since the scheme has been established, the government has already given nine instalments to these farmers.



Documents farmers need to submit to avail PM Kisan benefits:



Name, Age, Gender and Category (SC/ST)



Aadhaar Number (except in the case of farmers in the States of Assam, Meghalaya and J&K (now UTs of J&K and Ladakh). In these states, the Aadhaar number has not been issued to most of the citizens therefore they are spared from the requirement till 31st March 2020. Beneficiaries who are living in these States/ UTs have to submit their Aadhaar number where it is available. On the other hand, different alternative prescribed documents can be collected for identity verification by the States/UT Governments which includes Aadhaar Enrollment Number and / Driving Licence, Voters' ID Card, NREGA Job Card, or any other identification documents issued by Central/State/UT Governments or their authorities, etc.



Bank Account Number and IFSC Code.



How to check your PM Kisan instalment:



1. Go to the official website of the PM Kisan scheme: https://pmkisan.gov.in/ and find the farmer corner section



2. Select the 'Beneficiary Status' option which allows the beneficiary to verify the status of their application



3. After this, the name of the farmer will appear on the list along with the amount that will be credited to the registered bank account



4. After this, click on 'Get Data' and go to Farmers' Corner and select the beneficiary list to check the 'PM Kisan beneficiary list



5. Now enter the necessary details like your state, district, sub-district, block, and village



Steps to check status:



1. Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana's official website- pmkisan.gov.in, you will find the Farmer's corner option from the menu bar



2. After which you will find three options on your screen (a) Aadhaar Number, (b) Account Number and (c) Mobile number. This will help you to check the payment by using any of the options.



3. Once you enter the Aadhaar number, account number or mobile number, then you have to click on the 'Get Data' option



4. Once you click on the 'Get Data' option, the status of PM-Kisan will display on your screen which will show the entire list of all transaction



Who will not be able to avail of the PM-KISAN Scheme?



Those who are institutional landholders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undertakings and Government Autonomous bodies are excluded from the PM-KISAN scheme. On the other hand, working professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners who have a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year will also not be covered under the scheme.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen