New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With India reeling under the impact of the second COVID-19 wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the eighth instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to help small and marginal farmers across the country.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said that that the central government will transfer an amount of over Rs 19,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore beneficiaries under the seventh instalment of PM-KISAN.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, on 14th May at 11 AM, under PM-KISAN yojana. will dedicate 8th installment of the financial benefit to 9.5 crore farmers. Rs. 19,000 crores will be transferred through DBT," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had tweeted on Thursday.

What is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and what are its objectives?

PM-KISAN is a central scheme that was launched in 2019 under which the union government provides Rs 6,000 per annum to small and marginal farmers across the country as minimum income support.

Under this scheme, the Centre, as per the data provided by state and union territory (UT) governments, provides the fund to the beneficiaries in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 that is paid in four months. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

How can I check my status for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi:

Step 1) Visit the official website PM-KISAN website of the central government -- pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2) Now click on the "Farmer’s Corner Section" on the homepage of the website.

Step 3) Now click on the "Beneficiary Status" option. After this, you would need to enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number or account number.

Step 4) Click on get data.

Step 5) Finally, the date about the instalments of the PM-KISAN will be displayed on your computer or mobile screen. You can check about your status there.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma