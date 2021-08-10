The PM-KISAN beneficiary link is out. You can check the details of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary status online. You can also get all the transaction information related to when was the last installment credited to your account on the PM Kisan Yojana Website at pmkisan.gov.in.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre has released the next installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. It is going to benefit 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families who were eligible under the PM-KISAN scheme. The scheme provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 to eligible farmer families every year. The money is transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in three equal installments of Rs 2,000. The Centre has released Rs 19,500 crore to support the small and medium category farmers.

Now, the PM-KISAN beneficiary link is out. You can check the details of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary status online. You can also get all the transaction information related to when was the last installment credited to your account on the PM Kisan Yojana Website at pmkisan.gov.in. Even the information related to the 9th and 8th installments of PM-KISAN scheme can be checked here. While checking the details If you get the ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ message on your screen, it means your amount is being processed.

How to Check PM-KISAN scheme Beneficiary Status?

First visit official PM Kisan Yojana Website at pmkisan.gov.in.

First visit official PM Kisan Yojana Website at pmkisan.gov.in. Then click on the option ‘Farmers Corner’ available on the homepage.

Next, click on ‘Beneficiaries Status’ tab on the right-hand side of the home page.

Then you will be asked to enter either Aadhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number

Finally, click on ‘Get Data’ and the beneficiary status will be displayed on your screen.

How to Check the PM-KISAN scheme Beneficiary List?

Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on the option ‘Farmers Corner’.

Select your regional and geographical details such as state, district, sub-district, block, and village.

Then click on the ‘Get Report’ option.

After this complete list of beneficiaries will appear on the screen. the list will also carry the farmer’s name and the amount transferred to the bank account.

