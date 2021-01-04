PM-Kisan 7th Instalment: Under the scheme, the Centre provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to the beneficiaries which is payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each through direct benefit transfer.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the seventh instalment of Rs 18,000 crore of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in December last year for over nine crores beneficiary farmer families.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to term corruption in farmers' policies as a national disease. Rs 1.10 lakh crores have been transferred into farmer accounts under PM KISAN scheme," PM Modi had said while releasing the instalment of PM-KISAN.

"Through technology, it has been ensured that there are no loopholes in the scheme. I am glad that farmers across India are getting benefits under this scheme," he added.

What are the objectives of PM-KISAN scheme?

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the central government provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to the beneficiaries which is payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each through direct benefit transfer.

Through this scheme, the Centre aims to help small and marginal farmers and fulfil their financial needs. It has also asked the state and union territory (UT) governments to identify farmers who are eligible for this scheme.

Here's how you can check your status for PM-KISAN scheme:

Step 1) Visit the PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the tab that reads "Farmers Corner". Now click on 'Beneficiary Status'

Step 3) Now you would need to enter your Aadhaar Number or account number or mobile number

Step 4) A data will appear on your screen. You can now check your name accordingly

How to check your name in PM-KISAN via mobile App:

Step 1) Download the PM Kisan Mobile App

Step 2) Once you download the app, you will have access to all the details

What to do if you have not received the amount?

If you are a beneficiary PM-KISAN scheme and have now received the amount, then you can lodge a complaint on the helpline number 011-24300606. You can also lodge a complaint on the following numbers:

* PM Kisan Toll free number: 18001155266

* PM Kisan Helpline number: 155261

* PM Kisan landline numbers 011—23381092, 23382401

* Additional PM Kisan helpline number: 0120-6025109

Apart from this, beneficiaries can also email their grievances at pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

