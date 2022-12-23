PMKISAN 13th Instalment: New Update

THERE is good news for farmers awaiting the 13th instalment of the PMKISAN. If all goes well, they can get the next instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi in the first month of the new year.

However, farmers who have not got their Bhulekh verified or have not got their KYC done may not be able to claim the benefits of the 13th instalment of the PMKISAN.

Who may not receive the 13th instalment

Media reports are doing rounds about thousands of farmers’ names being struck off the list as their Bhulekh remains unverified and KYC (Know Your Customer) remains incomplete.

There are also reports of fake claims being filed; consequently several names have been excluded from the list of eligible beneficiaries.These cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, where people have wrongly taken advantage of this scheme.

Do this soon to receive instalment

In case you haven’t already done it, get your KYC and Bhulekh verification done. You can visit the website of PMKISAN (click here). Money disbursed in the 13th instalment will not be credited into those farmers’ account who have not completed the process.

How to check the PMKISAN list

It’s easy to check if you’re eligible to receive the 13th instalment. Simply head to the official website; you can check the status of your instalment based on KYC and land verification. If the 'Yes' message is visible for all the three boxes – Eligibility, KYC and Land Verification, then it means that you will receive the 13th instalment of PMKISAN on time.

For queries, you can also call 155261 – the designated helpline number.

More about PMKISAN

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the Government of India that seeks to give farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. The initiative was announced by Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget of India on February 1, 2019.

So far, the scheme has released 12 instalments, with the latest release arriving on October 17. With an outlay of Rs 75,000 crore, it benefits approximately 12 crore farming households. Rs 6,000 per year is disbursed in three instalments.