New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release on Saturday the 10th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)said that under this scheme, over Rs 20,000 crore will be transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families across the country.

During the programme, which will also be attended by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, PM Modi will also release an equity grant of over Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) that will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. He will also interact with FPOs during the event.

"Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each," the PMO said. "The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far."

What is the eligibility criteria for the PM Kisan scheme?

According to the central government, all landholding farmer families are eligible for the PM-KISAN scheme. It has also said that small and marginal smallholders are also eligible and there is no restriction on farmers in rural and urban areas. However, it is noteworthy to mention that farmer families holding constitutional posts cannot apply for PM Kisan.

How can I check my name on the beneficiary list of the PM Kisan scheme?

- Visit the PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in

- Click on the ' Farmer's Corner Section' at the corner. Now click on 'Beneficiary List'

- Now, select your state, district, sub-district, block and village

- After this, you would need to enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number or account number

- Click on 'Get Report'

- The list will now appear on your screen

Can I check my name on the beneficiary list via mobile?

Yes, for this, you would need to download the PM Kisan Mobile app that will have all the necessary details.

How can I check my PM Kisan 10th instalment status?

* Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website at pmkisan.gov.in to check the status of the PM Kisan 10th instalment

* Click on 'Beneficiary Status'

* Now, you would need to select either of the options – Aadhaar number, account number or mobile number

* Now, click on 'Get Data'. Your details will appear on your screen

