PM Modi To Take Call On Extending PMGKAY Beyond Dec 31: Mos Agriculture

As of December 15, around 180 lakh tonnes of wheat and 111 lakh tonnes of rice were available in the central pool according to the food ministry.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will take a call on whether or not to extend the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme beyond December Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said on Thursday, stressing that the government has sufficient foodgrains stock.

If the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has to be extended, the decision will be taken by the Cabinet, headed by the prime minister. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Friday.

In September, the government extended PMGKAY for three months till December 31. The PMGKAY was started in April 2020 to help those whose livelihoods were affected by a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus. Under the scheme, 5 kg of wheat and rice is provided free of cost to 80 crore people per month.

"Covid-19 cases are coming. The scheme is till December. ...After that, the decision (on extending it) will be taken by the prime minister," Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture, told reporters.

In the last 28 months, the government has spent Rs 1.80 lakh crore on the distribution of free ration to the poor under PMGKAY, Karandlaje said.

The government has sufficient foodgrains stock to meet the requirement under the food security law and other welfare schemes, she added.

The minister further said foodgrains’ procurement for Public Distribution System (PDS) and welfare schemes like PMGKAY are being carried out smoothly even as there were “misconception[s] of production fall in rice and wheat” due to some impact of drought and climate change on crops in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Last week, the food ministry had said about 159 lakh tonnes of wheat and 104 lakh tonnes of rice will be available as on January 1, 2023, as against the buffer norm requirement of 138 lakh tonnes of wheat and 76 lakh tonnes of rice as on January 1.

As of December 15, around 180 lakh tonnes of wheat and 111 lakh tonnes of rice were available in the central pool, it had said.

Karandlaje also listed out steps taken to upgrade PDS with modern technology so as to check wastage and siphoning of PDS foodgrains besides making payment of support price for procured grains directly to farmers via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode.

There will be a renewed focus on encouraging the production and export of millets ahead of the International Year of Millets to be celebrated in 2023, she added.

The scheme is eligible for those who do not have their own land or do not have a pucca house and for those whose annual household income is less than Rs 3 lakh per annum.

(With inputs from PTI)