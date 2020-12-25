The PM-KISAN is an initiative launched by the government in 2019 for the welfare of the farmers. Under this initiative, the government provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As a part of government's outreach program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the seventh instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). The Prime Minister released the instalment of more than Rs. 18,000 crore to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families via video conferencing.

The PM-KISAN is an initiative launched by the government in 2019 for the welfare of the farmers. Under this initiative, the government provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year. The amount, which is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, is paid in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

"The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers," the Centre had said in a release earlier.

What are the objectives of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi?

Through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the central government want to help small and marginal farmers having combined landholding or ownership of up to 2 hectares.

The PMKSN aims to fulfil the financial needs of such farmers so that they can procure various inputs to ensure "proper crop health and appropriate yields". The Centre says that this scheme would protect farmers from falling in the clutches of moneylenders.

It has also asked the state government and union territory (UT) representatives to identify such farmers who are eligible for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Here's how you can check your status for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi:

Step 1) Go to the official website of PMKSN at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2) Now you would need to click on 'Beneficiary Status' in Farmer's Corner

Step 3) Now enter either your Aadhaar Number or account number or mobile number

Step 4) Now you would need to click on the option that reads 'get data'

Step 5) A data will be displayed on your computer screen. Check it accordingly

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma