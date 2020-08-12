It is expected that the prime minister will talk about the Citizens’ Charter, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting all Principal Chief Commissioners and Chief Commissioners of Income Tax on Thursday to launch ‘Transparent Taxation — Honouring the Honest’ - a platform for transparent taxation.

“The upcoming launch of the platform for ‘Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest’ by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the officers through a web telecast at 11 am on Thursday and an announcement of the programme could be made on August 15.

Though not much details of the programme have been shared, it is expected that the prime minister will talk about the Citizens’ Charter, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget.

Also, over the past one month, the Prime Minister’s Office is reportedly holding several meetings with senior tax officials on faceless assessment and scrutiny of income tax returns, according to an Indian Express report.

“The address to income tax officers is likely to focus on faceless assessment and transparency boosting measures for the taxpayers with special focus on reducing hassles for individual taxpayers,” a senior income tax official was quoted as saying.

While a full-fledged rollout of faceless assessment is yet to be done, the tax department has disposed of about 14 per cent of the 58,000 cases selected in the first phase that was launched in October 2019, according to the report.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced several major tax reforms in direct taxes in recent years. Last year, the corporate tax rates were reduced from 30 per cent to 22 per cent and for new manufacturing units the rates were reduced to 15 per cent.

The tax reforms announced recently have been focused on reduction in tax rates and on simplification of direct tax laws.

